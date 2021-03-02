Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Carol’s Second Act’ Lead Jean-Luc Bilodeau Signs With APA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jodie Comer To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Pic ‘Kitbag’
Read the full story

‘Carol’s Second Act’ Lead Jean-Luc Bilodeau Signs With APA

JEAN-LUC BILODEAU
Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Jean-Luc Bilodeau, who leads Carol’s Second Act opposite Patricia Heaton, has signed with APA.

Bilodeau, who appears in the CBS comedy as Dr. Daniel Kutcher, also starred in Freeform’s Baby Daddy for six seasons. The actor’s additional credits include a series regular role on ABC Family’s Kyle XY and a guest star spot on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. He has also acted in Casa Vita, All in Time, Expecting Amish andLionsgate’s LOL.

He will still be repped by Alchemy Entertainment, Cue Management, and Goodman Genow.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad