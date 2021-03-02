‘Carol’s Second Act’ Lead Jean-Luc Bilodeau Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Jean-Luc Bilodeau, who leads Carol’s Second Act opposite Patricia Heaton, has signed with APA.

Bilodeau, who appears in the CBS comedy as Dr. Daniel Kutcher, also starred in Freeform’s Baby Daddy for six seasons. The actor’s additional credits include a series regular role on ABC Family’s Kyle XY and a guest star spot on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. He has also acted in Casa Vita, All in Time, Expecting Amish andLionsgate’s LOL.

He will still be repped by Alchemy Entertainment, Cue Management, and Goodman Genow.