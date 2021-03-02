Jason Kennedy Exits E! After 16 Years As ‘In The Room’ Host, Says He Will “Explore New Opportunities”

Jason Kennedy has left E!, 16 years after serving as host for the network’s celebrity interview show. The former E! personality announced his departure Monday morning in an Instagram post.

“Most recently, I loved being the host of ‘In the Room,’ but COVID restrictions made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I’ve decided to explore new opportunities,” the host wrote.

Kennedy, who has interviewed a host of notable Hollywood figures and cultural icons ranging from Jimmy Fallon to Dolly Parton, added that he has “a slate of exciting projects” on the way. Back in August, E! shared that it had cancelled a trio of shows, Kennedy’s included. The other two programs canceled amid coronavirus-related financial issues were E! News and Pop Of The Morning. The three news programs first paused production last March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

News of Kennedy’s departure comes less than a month after Ryan Seacrest shared that he has stepped down from E!’s Live From the Red Carpet.

“I’m leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I’ve made along the way,” Kennedy continued. He joined E! back in 2005.

See Kennedy’s Instagram announcement below.