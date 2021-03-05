Japan’s Gaga Boards Its First Ever 3D Animated Film, ‘Ryoma! The Prince Of Tennis’ – Filmart

EXCLUSIVE: Japanese major indie Gaga will launch sales on 3D animated feature Ryoma! The Prince Of Tennis at the upcoming Filmart in Hong Kong (March 15-18).

The movie is the first 3D computer-generated title that the company has produced and distributed in its 35-year history. Gaga entered the animation business in 2016 and has worked on titles including the Annie nominee Okko’s Inn by Kitaro Kosaka and Seven Days War by Yuta Murano, both of which screened in competition at Annecy, to date.

The Prince Of Tennis is a 20 years’ long-running comic series about middle-school tennis prodigy Ryoma developing friendship and tennis techniques through intense matches against powerhouse players. Selling over 60 million copies, the original series has developed into various media franchise such as animation TV series, musical stage, live-action film and video games.

The new animation feature is a stand–alone original story produced by the original comic author Takeshi Konomi.

Filmart, one of the key markets in Asia, will be held virtually for the second year in a row due to ongoing pandemic challenges. During the event, Gaga’s international sales team will also handle Kakegurui 2 (working title), a live action film based on the best-selling comic which is a sequel to the movie Kakegurui (2019), and the award winning dystopian stop-motion animation feature Junk Head.