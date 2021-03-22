Jane Lynch Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’; Betsy Thomas To Direct

Jane Lynch, star of Glee and current host of NBC’s Weakest Link, has found her latest comedy role – joining ABC pilot Bucktown.

Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester on Fox’s musical dramedy, will star alongside Westworld’s Shannon Woodward in the comedy.

The show centers on Amy (Woodward), who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up.

Lynch, who also appears in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Helen, her mother, who’s rough around the edges and salty as hell but the most loyal woman you’ll ever meet.

Nicole Richie also stars, as Jan, Amy’s boss, a self-centered force who tends to suck up all the energy in a room.

The show comes from a trio behind ABC’s The Conners, Emily Wilson, Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner. Wilson writes and will exec produce alongside Gilbert and Werner, Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature is the studio.

Betsy Thomas, creator of TBS’ My Boys, is also joining to direct and exec produce the pilot. Thomas recently directed the pilot of Patty’s Auto and directed episodes of Outmatched, Superstore, Mom and The Unicorn.