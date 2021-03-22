Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic To Become Limited TV Series Exec Produced By Antoine Fuqua & Martin Scorsese

A second biographical TV series about Mike Tyson is in the works – this one starring Jamie Foxx as the boxing legend and exec produced by Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Foxx, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004 biopic Ray, will star in and exec produce Tyson, a limited series directed and exec produced by Fuqua and exec produced by Raging Bull director Scorsese and Tyson himself. Fledgling screenwriter Colin Preston wrote the pilot and is in the process of writing the full series.

The project was previously set up as a feature film back in 2014 with Foxx attached to play Tyson and Terence Winter writing the script. It has now become a limited TV series and is set to be taken out to market shortly.

Foxx said last summer that he was bulking up to play the boxer. He revealed that he first met Tyson when he was performing stand-up comedy at age 22, and made a joke about Tyson when he was in the audience.

It comes after Hulu revealed last month that it had ordered a limited series, Iron Mike, from I, Tonya screenwriter, director Craig Gillespie and exec produced by Margot Robbie and Karin Gist, straight-to-series. Tyson was furious with the streamer’s announcement, calling it “cultural misappropriation” and “tone-deaf”.

Scorsese will executive produce the series under his Sikelia Productions banner, Rick Yorn will executive produce on behalf of LBI Entertainment, alongside Ian Montone, Chuck Pacheco, and James Barnett. Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. will serve as executive producers on behalf of Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League with Azim Spicer serving as associate producer on behalf of the league. Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki Tyson will also serve as executive producers on the series.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said Mike Tyson. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Tyson launched Legend Only League, which kicked off with a fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

