‘God Is A Bullet’: Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones & Andrew Dice Clay To Star In Nick Cassavetes Action-Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Ray), Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones), Golden Globe-nominee January Jones (Mad Men), Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Andrew Dice Clay (Entourage) are set to star in action-thriller God Is A Bullet, we can reveal.

Written and to be directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook), based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran, the film will follow vice detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe). We understand Foxx will play the pivotal supporting role of ‘The Ferryman’.

The film will be produced by Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Don Allen. Kim H. Winther and Jim Steele are co-producing. Executive-producing is Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta.

Pre-production has started in Mexico City and production (including SAG protocols) is due to start May 24, 2021.

Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management is fully financing. XYZ Films will rep worldwide sales.

XYZ and Patriot have previously collaborated on 2019 pic Synchronic starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, Cut Throat City with Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes, and most recently Sundance world premiere entry Prisoners Of The Ghostland starring Nicolas Cage, and the upcoming Blackout starring Josh Duhamel.

Cassavetes said about the film: “I am excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with my friend and producer/financer, Michael Mendelsohn. It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.”

