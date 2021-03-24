Jamie Foxx Inks Deal With ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Jamie Foxx is getting into business with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. The Oscar winner and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed a deal to develop and executive produce original movies across MTVE’s portfolio with BIPOC filmmakers focused on diverse storytelling.

“Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are creative forces whose talent is boundless,” said Trevor Rose, EVP, Head of Talent and Content Development for MTV Entertainment Group. “Together, we share a vision of cultivating emerging BIPOC filmmakers and telling multicultural stories that will make an impact.”

Foxx was recently honored with an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award nomination for his performance in Just Mercy for Warner Bros. He most recently led the voice cast of of the Oscar-nominated Disney/Pixar animated film Soul on Disney+. Foxx is producing and stars in Macro and Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi feature They Cloned Tyrone and is executive producing and starring in Netflix’s father/daughter comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is based on his relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who also produces the series.

Led by President Chris McCarthy, the MTV Entertainment Group consists of nine brands – MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land, Logo and their respective studios – as well as MTV Documentary Films.

Foxx’s deal comes on the heels of MTVE executive producer deals with Angela Bassett, Idris Elba, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria and Courtney B. Vance and their respective production companies.

Rose brokered the deal with CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.