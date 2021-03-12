James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Poised To Reclaim “King Of The World” All-Time Box Office Title This Weekend From ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Well, that didn’t take too long.

About 18 months after Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame assailed to become the top grossing moving of all-time at the worldwide box office with $2,789.2 billion in July 2019, word is that James Cameron’s Avatar, which the Russo Brothers-directed Marvel movie defeated, will once again bounce back to reclaim that title.

Avatar was re-released in China over the weekend, the country experiencing a massive boom at the B.O. post Covid there, and made $3.5M in the No. 1 spot on Friday or Rmb22.5M. That result puts the PRC gross for Avatar at an estimated $209.9M. Nancy Tartaglione informs me that currently on Saturday in China, Avatar has reached $5.8M in its running weekend total. She first told you about how Avatar pre-sales were doing this weekend.

Heading into Avatar’s re-release this weekend, Avengers: Endgame stood at $858.37M domestic, $1.939 billion overseas for a total $2.797 billion total.

Avatar‘s grosses stood at $760.5M, $2.029 billion foreign and $2.789 worldwide.

Avatar beat out Jim Cameron’s 1997 Titanic, the former global box office champ, after being released in 2009 and held that titles for ten years until Avengers: Endgame came along. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige heralded the news in Hall H during the studio’s panel at Comic-Con in July 2019. Cameron has been working busily on the sequels, returning to production last May in New Zealand on part 2 as Covid cases calmed there. Disney has scheduled Avatar 2 for Dec. 16, 2022; part 3 for Dec. 20, 2024; part 4 for Dec. 18, 2026; and part five for Dec. 22, 2028.