James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Saluted By ‘Avengers Endgame’ Directors Joe And Anthony Russo For Its Worldwide Box Office Record

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers Endgame, have graciously saluted James Cameron’s film Avatar for edging past them in the all-time worldwide box office totals.

With its rerelease in China this weekend, Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi pic overtook the Russos and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which had previously topped Avatar as the worldwide box office record-holder in July 2019. Through Saturday, Avatar‘s global box office is now estimated at $2.8B versus Endgame‘s $2.797B.

The Russos and their AGBO braintrust of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely teamed with fan artist Bosslogic to create a stunning new piece of art that celebrates the Avatar triumph. They sent it with a message: “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JamesCameron. Thanks for the beautiful art @Bosslogic.”