Jaime Camil Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘KIMI’ At New Line

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Camil is set to join Steven Soderbergh’s next film, the New Line Max Original feature KIMI with Zoë Kravitz on board to star. Byron Bowers is also on board. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. David Koepp penned the script and will produce along with Michael Polaire.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows No Sudden Move, the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures that features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. His most recent pic Let Them All Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.

Camil can next be seen starring opposite Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose and Kristen Chenoweth in the upcoming Apple+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! from executive producer Lorne Michaels. He previously starred as fan and critic favorite in the Golden Globe Award-nominated and AFI Award-winning series Jane the Virgin. Most recently he starred in and executive produced the CBS comedy series Broke, becoming the first Latino lead in a comedy series for CBS since Desi Arnaz in I Love Lucy.

Camil is also teaming up with Jane the Virgin show creator Jennie Synder Urman and writer/comedian Al Magrigal to develop the single-camera comedy series Guerrillas through ABC which he will co-executive produce and star in.

Camil is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Austen.