Netflix Strikes $15M Deal For Colin Firth WWII Movie 'Operation Mincemeat' At EFM
Jahmil French Dies: ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Actor was 29

Jahmil French
Everett Collection

Jahmil French, known for his role as Dave Turner in the hit Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died, his representative Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Deadline. He was 29.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” Kachman said in a statement. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran first shared the news of French’s passing on Twitter.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

French was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for his work in Degrassi. He also appeared in Safran’s musical drama series Soundtrack, as well as Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical.

French portrayed Dave Turner in Degrassi spinoff The Next Generation from 2009-2013. He also was known for his performance in the film Boost, for which he also received a Canadian Screen Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2018. His other TV credits include Canadian series Remedy, The Divide and Incorporated.

Several of French’s former Degrassi co-stars paid tribute to the actor on social media.

