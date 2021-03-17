‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ To End With Season 8 On OWN

After ten years, eight seasons and nearly 150 episodes, OWN’s award-winning hit unscripted series Iyanla: Fix My Life will end with its eighth season.

Iyanla: Fix My Life will premiere its final season on Saturday, April 10 at 9 pm ET/PT. A two-hour farewell special will air on Saturday, May 22 at 9 pm ET/PT, featuring memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series.

Iyanla: Fix My Life, featuring six-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach, host, and executive producer Iyanla Vanzant, has been the highest-rated unscripted series in OWN history across all key demos. The long-running series is a four-time NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Reality Series and Vanzant has been nominated four times as Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition or Game Show category, recently for the 2020 season. During its most recent season (10/31-12/19/20), Iyanla: Fix My Life was Saturday night’s #1 original series across broadcast and cable with African American women.

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of The Oprah Show, I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” said Oprah Winfrey. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

Iyanla: Fix My Life was one of the first shows on OWN that really clicked with viewers.

“We are grateful to Iyanla and her team for giving us this powerful show that has, for nearly the entire life of this network, been a favorite with our audience,” added Tina Perry, OWN president. “Viewers have related to the struggles of those seeking guidance in the darkest of times and with Iyanla’s compassionate wisdom, we’ve seen the joy of overcoming pain that leads people on a path to true happiness.”

“The time I have spent creating and working on Fix My Life has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Vanzant. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that Fix My Life has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that Fix My Life will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

In the show, Iyanla helps those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change. Through emotional heart-to-heart conversations and often a dose of tough-love, Iyanla helps individuals confront unresolved issues that are causing turmoil. She coaches guests and gives them the tools to fix their own lives, seeking to break the negative patterns. The new season opens with a dramatic intervention when actress LisaRaye McCoy (The Family Business, All of Us) returns to Iyanla to complete the work that she started on her last visit. Iyanla answers the call to counsel LisaRaye who is finally ready to tackle the underlying issues within herself.



Iyanla: Fix My Life is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Rob Cornick and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers alongside Iyanla Vanzant.