ITV Orders ‘The Masked Dancer’ Following The Success Of ‘The Masked Singer’

ITV is doubling down on masked entertainment shows. Following the soaraway success of The Masked Singer in the UK, the commercial broadcaster has ordered The Masked Dancer.

Bandicoot Scotland will make a seven-part series based on the spin-off show for late spring, meaning it will help fill a giant Britain’s Got Talent-shaped hole in ITV’s schedule after the Simon Cowell talent series was abandoned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twelve celebrities will perform unique dances, while covered from head to toe in extravagant, colorful costumes and masks, leaving viewers and a star panel to guess their identities.

Those doing the guessing in the studio will include Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall, who already feature on The Masked Singer. They will be joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Comedian Joel Dommett hosts.

The Masked Dancer has been commissioned by ITV head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe and commissioner Joe Mace. The series will be produced by Bandicoot (part of Argonon Group) and the executive producers are Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton, and Claire Horton.

“The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers,” Rawcliffe said.

The Masked Dancer started life as a popular segment on The Ellen Show before Fox teamed with DeGeneres to produce a fully-fledged version of the format. The original Masked Singer show was created by Korea’s MBC.