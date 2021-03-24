Issa Rae Inks Big Overall TV & Film Deal With WarnerMedia

Insecure creator Issa Rae is extending her relationship with WarnerMedia, signing a big five-year overall deal with the company behind the Emmy-winning series. The pact, believed to be in the eight figures, is exclusive to WarnerMedia for television, including HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television, and a first-look for features with Warner Bros. Pictures Group, New Line and HBO Max. Projects will be developed with Rae’s media company, Hoorae.

HBO and HBO Max currently have several projects upcoming with Issa’s South L.A.-based media company Hoorae. The fifth and final season of HBO’s Insecure is currently in production and Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show will premiere its second season next month. Previously announced new projects include HBO Originals The Vanishing Half, Nice White Parents and the documentary series Seen and Heard, as well as the Max Original half-hour comedy Rap Sh*t. Hoorae is also developing an HBO Max scripted series with Mark Phillips.