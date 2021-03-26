Isaiah Russell-Bailey To Star in Disney Plus’ ‘Crater’; Billy Barratt, Orson Hong And Thomas Boyce Round Out Ensemble

EXCLUSIVE: Isaiah Russell-Bailey is set to star in Disney Plus’ Crater with Billy Barratt, Orson Hong and Thomas Boyce also on board to join sci-fi adventure. Gifted’s Mckenna Grace is also on board. Kyle Patrick Alvarez is on board to direct. The film will be overseen by Disney’s live-action team with hopes to shoot in the spring. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner.

Crater is described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of Stand By Me, set on a moon colony. After the death of his father, a boy (Russell-Bailey) growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. Barratt, Hong and Boyce will join Grace as the boy’s best friends.

John Griffin penned the script. The film was originally set up at 20th Century with Levy circling the directing chair but after it moved to Disney Levy chose to focus on producing duties as the film gained momentum.

Russell-Bailey currently stars as on the hit Netflix comedy series, Family Reunion. He also played a lead role in last year’s hit Netlix action film, We Can Be Heroes. Other credits include guest-starring roles on Raven’s Home, S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds. He is repped by APA, and Hines and Hunt Entertainment.

Barratt was most recently seen in Responsible Child and also has the upcoming Apple series Invasion. Hong can be seen next in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Both are repped by Paradigm with Barratt also being repped by Sylvia Young Agency in the UK, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, et al.