‘Invisible Women’ Comedy Series Adaptation In Works At Sony TV; Randi Mayem Singer To Write Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television is developing Invisible Women, a female-driven dark comedy based on Jeanne Ray’s novel Calling Invisible Women, with veteran screenwriter and showrunner Randi Mayem Singer (Mrs. Doubtfire) set to pen the pilot.

In Invisible Women, a woman “of a certain age” wakes up one day to find herself literally invisible and soon realizes she’s not alone.

“I love the idea of invisibility as a metaphor for when women are no longer ‘seen’ as we were in younger years,” said Singer. “The fun comes with making invisibility a superpower as well as an identity crisis.”

Singer partners on the project with Kay Cannon and Laverne McKinnon of K&L Productions and Alex Hertzberg, who will executive produce.

Singer is known for writing the Robin Williams blockbuster Mrs. Doubtfire. She created the dramedy series Jack & Jill, which aired for two seasons on the former WB network, and most recently served as co-executive producer on Spectrum’s Mad About You revival.

Singer is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Atlas Literary, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Ray is repped by ICM Partners. K&L Productions is repped by WME.