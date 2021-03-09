‘Insecure’ EP Dayna Lynne North Sets Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Dayna Lynne North, a former writer and executive producer on HBO’s Emmy-nominated series, Insecure, has inked a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television under her recently formed company, Loud Sis Productions. Under the terms, North will create, develop, write, produce and supervise comedies and dramas across all platforms.

Deadline recently broke the news that North will write and executive produce a new limited series installment of Universal’s hit film franchise, The Best Man, alongside franchise helmer Malcolm D. Lee, for Peacock.

North formed Loud Sis Productions as a women-centered, social impact-driven production company designed to create space and expand opportunities in television, film, digital and tech for creators of color. “There’s nothing more important for BIPOC artists than having a safe and welcoming space to nurture your dreams and tell your stories. I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jenn Gerstenblatt, Glenn Adilman, Kathryn Busby and Jason Clodfelter to create a home for Loud Sis within the Sony family. They see my vision and value my voice. Excited to create, build and make an impact with them.”

Related Story Former Disney Exec Ravi Ahuja Joins Sony As Chairman, Global Television Studios

North previously served as co-showrunner and co-executive producer on the VH1 series Single Ladies and was also a co-executive producer on the NAACP Image award-winning ABC Family drama, Lincoln Heights. In addition, she was on the writing staff for the first two seasons of the CW’s Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell.

“Dayna Lynne North is a wonderful writer, phenomenal producer and absolute force of nature,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development at SPT. “She has countless stories and characters that she is passionate about sharing with the world. We are thrilled to provide her a home to do just that.”

In 2019, Dayna teamed up with founder/CEO Bridgid Coulter on the founding advisory board of Blackbird, House of Coworking – the first-ever private global coworking space designed by and for women of color. She is also on the Entertainment Committee for Time’s Up and a member of Time’s Up Women of Color, which aims to create a society free of gender-based discrimination in the workplace and beyond.

North is repped CAA and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.