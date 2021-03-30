PlanetOut & Jungo TV Launch LGBTQ+ Streaming Service In India

EXCLUSIVE: PlanetOut, which owns Here TV and multi-channel network PlanetOut on YouTube, is partnering with Jungo TV to launch an LGBTQ+ streaming channel in India.
According to its owners, the free service will feature exclusive LGBTQ+ content from PlanetOut’s library in addition to original movies and series. Programming includes Oscar-winning movie Gods & Monsters, cooking show Food Fetish, and documentaries such as Emmy-nominated A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years, narrated by Laverne Cox.
PlanetOut is available on video-streaming and VOD platform MX Player, which is owned by Times Internet, the digital arm of one of India’s largest media conglomerate, the Times Group. PlanetOut is also carried on Jungo TV’s newly-launched free direct-to-consumer app Jungo Plus, which is available on iOS and Android devices.
The firms are looking to tap into cultural and political change in India. In 2018, India’s LGBTQ+ community celebrated a historic judgement when the Indian Supreme Court struck down the colonial-era laws of Section 377, allowing the decriminalization of consensual, homosexual relationships. However, the pathway to same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights remains far off.
