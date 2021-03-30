PlanetOut & Jungo TV Launch LGBTQ+ Streaming Service In India

EXCLUSIVE: PlanetOut, which owns Here TV and multi-channel network PlanetOut on YouTube, is partnering with Jungo TV to launch an LGBTQ+ streaming channel in India.

According to its owners, the free service will feature exclusive LGBTQ+ content from PlanetOut’s library in addition to original movies and series. Programming includes Oscar-winning movie Gods & Monsters, cooking show Food Fetish, and documentaries such as Emmy-nominated A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years, narrated by Laverne Cox.

PlanetOut is available on video-streaming and VOD platform MX Player, which is owned by Times Internet, the digital arm of one of India’s largest media conglomerate, the Times Group. PlanetOut is also carried on Jungo TV’s newly-launched free direct-to-consumer app Jungo Plus, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

The firms are looking to tap into cultural and political change in India. In 2018, India’s LGBTQ+ community celebrated a historic judgement when the Indian Supreme Court struck down the colonial-era laws of Section 377, allowing the decriminalization of consensual, homosexual relationships. However, the pathway to same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights remains far off.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jungo TV to launch PlanetOut on the MX Player and to bring high-quality queer stories to the LGBT Q+ community living in India. This project marks the beginning of our latest mission to offer the best in LGBT Q+ content to the developing world,” said Paul Colichman, CEO of PlanetOut.

“Our mission at Jungo TV is to connect fans with content they are passionate about. We are so proud to deliver the first 24/7 LGBT Q+ channel to Indian audiences through our partnership with PlanetOut,” added George Chung, CEO of Jungo TV.

Founded in 2016, Jungo TV owns 20 digital-first channels in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Key stakeholders are Nasser Kazeminy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, William Pope, Ahmet Calik, Sandy Climan, Robert Priddy, and CEO George Chung. Owned by Here Media Inc., PlanetOut launched in 1995.