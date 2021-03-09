IMSA Auto Racing Drama Series In Works From Writer Vinnie Wilhelm & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has put in development an untitled drama series about the early days of IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) auto racing from writer-producer Vinnie Wilhelm (Castle Rock, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels). Anonymous Content will serve as the studio on the project.

The series is set against the beginning days of IMSA auto racing in the early 80s, at a time when several drivers formed a massive drug smuggling operation just to finance their racing. It explores the subculture of competitive racing, the business of racing, and the lengths some drivers will go to in order to maintain a competitive edge.

Wilhelm will write the pilot and executive produce the series alongside David Kajganich. David Levine and Robyn Meisinger will executive produce on behalf of Anonymous Content. Dara Cohen (Ring of Fire, Til Death Do Us Part) and Keith Previte (The 4 Martini Lunch podcast) who brought the project to Anonymous Content will serve as executive producers.

Wilhelm won a 2019 WGA award for Hulu’s Castle Rock. His other television credits include Manhattan, The Terror, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Right Stuff and Devil in the White City. Wilhelm is also a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop and the recipient of a 2010 NEA literature fellowship.

Recent Anonymous Content Studios projects include the Peabody Award winning series Dickinson which recently debuted its second season, Golden Globe-nominated limited series Catch-22 directed by George Clooney, as well as the recently released series Paradise Lost, Home Before Dark, which just wrapped filming on its second season, and Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

Wilhelm is repped by Anonymous Content. Kajganich is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.