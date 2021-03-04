‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: Edie Falco To Play Hillary Clinton In Ryan Murphy’s FX Limited Series

Edie Falco has been tapped to play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce. Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Shepard, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

Falco is best known for her roles on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, both of which earned her Emmy wins. She most recently starred in CBS’ police drama Tommy. She also was a co-executive producer on the series.