You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fox Boss Lachlan Murdoch On NFL Talks, Fox News And Life After Covid: “It’s A Good Year Not To Own Movie Studios And Theme Parks”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paramount Sets Kalinda Vazquez To Script Original 'Star Trek' Movie
Read the full story

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: Edie Falco To Play Hillary Clinton In Ryan Murphy’s FX Limited Series

Edie Falco Hillary Clinton
Edie Falco, Hillary Clinton AP

Edie Falco has been tapped to play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline.

The third season of American Crime Story will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce. Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Shepard, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

Falco is best known for her roles on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, both of which earned her Emmy wins. She most recently starred in CBS’ police drama Tommy. She also was a co-executive producer on the series.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad