You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Imax Q4 Sales Slump On Covid Theater Closures But Robust Asia Box Office Bodes Well For Moviegoing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paramount Sets Kalinda Vazquez To Script Original 'Star Trek' Movie
Read the full story

Imax Q4 Sales Slump On Covid Theater Closures But Robust Asia Box Office Bodes Well For Moviegoing

imax, earnings, china, coronavirus
Imax

Imax sales slumped last quarter but beat Wall Street estimates and it swung to a loss. The stock popped in late trading as the company highlighted a strong box office in China and Japan, upbeat outlook and continued sales of its big-screen systems despite the pandemic.

Revenue of $56 million was down from $124 million the year before. Imax swung to a net loss of $21million or $0.36 a share, from a profit of $18 million or $0.29. (The net loss was $12 million adjusted for one-time charges).

It reported positive free cash flow for the first time since the first quarter of 2002. As theaters struggled, it said it received $1.9 million of Covid-19 government relief benefits under the CARES Act.

Shares closed lower Thursday in a down market but popped later, up about 3%.

In Asia, Imax has reached pre-pandemic levels on releases including Demon Slayer, Detective Chinatown 3 and Shock Wave 2 despite capacity limitations and a lack of Hollywood content. The strong box office showing indicates pent-up demand among global moviegoers, a good sign as theaters around the world reopen. New York City, a key market, will open theaters tomorrow for the first time in almost year.

With vaccines rolling out and Covid cases falling, Imax is set to benefit from a pipeline of big screen-friendly Hollywood blockbusters, in particular in the second half.

Imax said it installed 71 Imax Experience systems and signed agreements for 65 for the full year, including 33 systems and 11 signed agreements in the fourth quarter — ending the year with 527 systems in backlog.

MORE

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad