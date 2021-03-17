Iliza Shlesinger Inks Book Deal With Abrams & Blackstone Audio For ‘All Things Aside’

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, comedian/actress Iliza Shlesinger’s next book All Things Aside has landed at Abrams Books and Blackstone Audio for a 2022 publication.

In All Things Aside, Shlesinger will bring her unique lens to an insightful, incisive and hilarious collection of personal essays. Her previous book, 2015’s Girl Logic, captured the experience of young millennial women; “now she skewers her quasi-mid-to-late 30s with a mix of high-minded, thought provoking and vulnerable comedy that works as well on the page as on the stage,” according to the description.

“Iliza has emerged as one of the true talents of her generation. She’s able to call out, cut through, and challenge the status quo with her smart, razor-sharp, and riotously funny voice, and we’re thrilled to be publishing her,” said Samantha Weiner, Executive Editor at Abrams.

Shlesinger has been a mainstay of comedy stages for over 15 years selling out theaters worldwide. She has five Netflix specials and in the last year co-starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential, produced and starred in The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, and had a supporting role in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman.

During the pandemic, when her 2020 tour plans came to a halt, Shlesinger and her husband, chef Noah Galuten, entertained fans with the launch of their daily IG/Facebook Live cooking show Don’t Panic Pantry. The at-home, easy-to- follow-along cooking show continues to run twice weekly, and will soon pass the 200th episode mark. Her popular podcast Ask Iliza Anything can be found at Wondery.

World rights to All Things Aside will be handled by UTA.

Shlesinger is repped by UTA, Avalon Management, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.