IFC Films Acquires Sonia Kennebeck’s Docu Thriller ‘Enemies Of The State’ Executive Produced By Errol Morris

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to Sonia Kennebeck’s (National Bird) documentary thriller Enemies of the State which is executive produced by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris (The Fog of War). The docu will be released this summer.

Enemies of the State, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020, investigates the complicated and bizarre case of alleged Wikileaks courier and Anonymous hacker Matt DeHart, an alleged whistleblower who believes he was the target of a U.S. government conspiracy. The film is the product of years of extensive investigation, featuring in-depth interviews with the DeHart family as well as their attorneys, supporters, detractors, journalists and key sources.

“Sonia maintains a deft balance in telling the fascinating story of the DeHart family, with all the twists and turns of a true crime mystery,” said Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films. “We’re thrilled to come on board for the release of this astounding and multi-layered documentary.”

Kennebeck added, “In a time of secrets, lies, and head-spinning conspiracy theories, this film will take you on a journey to uncover the truth, as puzzling as it may be. The turns our investigation took are real, and we are excited to share this incredible story in partnership with IFC who have brought some of the most thought-provoking independent films to American audiences.”

Kennebeck produces the film alongside Ines Hofmann Kanna of Codebreaker Films.The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco, with Matt Burke of Submarine Entertainment acting on behalf of the filmmakers.