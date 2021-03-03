‘iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy Explains Why She No Longer Acts, Talks “Embarrassing” Nickelodeon Roles

Jennette McCurdy, who shared the iCarly spotlight with co-star Miranda Cosgrove, revealed why she’s called it quits for acting.

In the Feb. 24 episode of her fish out of water podcast, McCurdy speaks with Anna Faris about her experience as a child star and why she left the acting realm. McCurdy, who many know as iCarly’s Sam, said that she initially didn’t want to act but pursued it because of her mother.

“My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success,” McCurdy told the former Mom star.

She continued: “I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure.”

McCurdy, who also appeared alongside Ariana Grande for Nickelodeon’s iCarly-Victorious spin-off Sam & Cat, shared the reasons behind her exit from the spotlight as fans question whether she’ll appear in Paramount+ revival of iCarly. The revival will see fellow cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles from the popular sitcom.

While her mother’s death was a major factor in the decision to stop acting, McCurdy added that her childhood credits also contributed to her departure from the screen.

As Sam, the edgy best friend of Cosgrove’s Carly, McCurdy donned odd outfits and regularly pulled off puzzling stunts for both iCarly and Sam & Cat.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing [experience],” she said.

McCurdy may have thrown in the towel for on-camera work, but she revealed she’s trying her hand at directing and writing, telling Faris that she created a one-woman show.

Hear the full podcast below. McCurdy’s comments about quitting acting and her time on the Nickelodeon shows come at the 33-minute and 59-minute marks, respectively.