‘iCarly’: Laci Mosley & Jaidyn Triplett Join Cast As Paramount+ Revival Starts Production

Paramount+’s iCarly revival has officially started production in Los Angeles and is eyeing a summer premiere on the premium streaming service.

Joining returning original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are Single Parents and Florida Girls actress Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. The announcement was made in conjunction with Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation.

The 13-episode new season picks up nearly a decade after the final iCarly episode, following Carly Shay (Cosgrove) and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.

Mosley will play Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. Triplett plays Millicent, Freddie’s (Kress) snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

Nickelodeon’s original iCarly series, which ran from 2007-2012, starred Cosgvore, Kress, Trainor and Jennette McCurdy. The sitcom followed a trio of best friends as they created a popular webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. The original iCarly series was created by Dan Schneider.

The new iCarly incarnation is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness The pilot is written by Ali Schouten, who also executive produces, and Jay Kogen, who recently departed as executive producer and co-showrunner. Cosgrove also serves as executive producer, with Jerry Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serving as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Phill Lewis.

There are no plans to bring in a new co-shorunner, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins told Deadline.

“Ali is running the show, she is doing amazing work, and so is the cast,” he said. “We just started shooting the first episode this week. It’s really a joy to watch. The fans who you know are rabid for the show, watching the performance of iCarly repeats for streaming services, the social buzz created when we announced that the show was coming back, I think that the fans are going to love what they get.”