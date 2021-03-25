‘I Am Mother’ Director Grant Sputore Launches ‘The Commentary Cast’

EXCLUSIVE: I Am Mother filmmaker Grant Sputore is launching the podcast which will look to revive what is becoming a lost cinematic art in the streaming age: The director’s commentary DVD track.

Along with co-host and VFX supervisor David McDonnell, Sputore will sit down with the filmmakers behind some of streaming’s biggest hits to capture the in-depth, behind-the-scenes insights one can only get from a feature length commentary.

The podcast is designed to be played in sync with that week’s featured movie, but can also be listened to as a stand-alone audio-only experience.

Season One features top filmmakers, including Sam Hargrave (director of Netflix’s Extraction), Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game), Gareth Evans (The Raid, Apostle), Alex Aja (Crawl), Michael Fimognari (To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) and Minhal Baig (Hala).

The first three episodes – featuring 1922, Extraction and Gerald’s Game – are live now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

“Being a child of DVDs, audio commentaries were a big part of my formative years as a filmmaker. In the golden age of streaming, the director’s commentary has almost entirely disappeared, so I’m very happy to play some small part in helping bring it back.” said Sputore. “I’m also personally interested in the stories these filmmakers have to tell about how they made their incredible movies.”

The Commentary Cast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.