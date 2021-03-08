Hulu Picks Up U.S. Rights To New Zealand Transgender Drama ‘Rurangi’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has picked up U.S. rights to New Zealand transgender drama Rurangi from The Yellow Affair.

Directed by Max Currie, the series has also been cut as a film and is currently on theatrical release in New Zealand. It recently won the Audience Award at Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and played at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

The drama follows transgender activist Caz Davis who returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi after a decade away, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned.

Trans activist Cole Meyers is series writer and co-producer. Oliver Page is co-creator and writer. Cast includes trans actor Elz Carrad, Kirk Torrance, Āwhina Rose Henare Ashby, Arlo Green, Ramon Te Wake, Aroha Rawson, Renee Lyons, Renée Sheridan.

A second season of the series is currently in development.

The U.S. deal was negotiated by Karoliina Dwyer on behalf of The Yellow Affair. Peccadillo Pictures previously acquired UK rights and plans to release later this year.

The drama is produced by Craig Gainsborough for Autonomouse and co-produced by Tweedie Waititi, Cole Meyers, Max Currie and Melissa Nickerson. It was created with support from NZ on Air, New Zealand Film Commission, Prospect Films, New Zealand Media and Entertainment and Goethe Institut.

Director Max Currie said: “I’m soaked with cheap champagne, I can’t find my shoe and noise control is probably on the way ‘cause holy cow we are streaming on Hulu! This is proof the sky’s the limit for New Zealand’s burgeoning trans talent, especially newcomer Elz Carrad, who’s gonna set your hair on fire. I’m beyond proud to be able to say: you saw him on Hulu first.”