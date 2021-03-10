Hulu Picks Up Chloë Grace Moretz Miramax-6th & Idaho Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Mother/Android’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to the Miramax and 6th & Idaho sci-fi thriller Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

The streamer will premiere the movie at some point this year.

The pic, which reps Mattson Tomlin’s feature directorial debut, is set in the near future and follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth. Raul Castillo also stars.

Tomlin recently co-wrote Matt Reeves’ upcoming Warner Bros. DC movie The Batman.

Tomlin also wrote the feature, which is produced by Reeves through his 6th & Idaho label with Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn along with Miramax’s Bill Block and Charles Miller.

Said Tomlin, “This film is a labor of love and I couldn’t be happier that in these extremely strange times, Mother/Android will be handled by a partner who truly cares. I feel extremely lucky to have Hulu bringing the film to audiences later this year.”

Added Reeves, ““Mattson’s directorial debut is an intimate sci-fi film that is both beautiful and extremely personal, with a powerful, soulful performance from Chloë Moretz. I am incredibly excited that Hulu will be sharing Mother/Android with audiences.”

Moretz recently won high praise for her turn as a WWII Captain who squares off with a supernatural creature while protecting a top secret package in Shadow in the Cloud which was available on PVOD this past Christmas. The actress also stars in Warner Bros/HBO Max’s Tom and Jerry recently repped the best opening for a family film during the pandemic with $14.1M. She is also set to reprise her voiceover role as Wednesday in MGM’s upcoming sequel to the The Addams Family. Her feature credits include 500 Days of Summer, the Kick-Ass franchise, Inside Out, The Equalizer, Suspiria, Clouds of Sils Maria, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Smith can be seen currently in the role of Jake Winters in the Golden Globe winning Warner Bros movie Judas and the Black Messiah. He also plays Chris McKay in HBO’s Emmy-winning Euphoria and has starred in such features as Detroit and The Hate U Give.

Mother/Android joins Hulu’s growing slate of original films including Palm Springs, Bad Hair, Run, Happiest Season, Boss Level, False Positive and the Golden Globe winning The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Miramax financed and produced one of the top grossing movies of 2020 before the pandemic closed down theaters around the world, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen which made $115.2M WW.