Hugh Grant To Play Villain in Paramount And eOne’s Untitled ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Pic; ‘It’ Star Sophia Lillis Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis are set to join the cast of Paramount and eOne’s untitled film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro’s wildly-popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. The film also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page. Paramount and eOne are jointly producing and financing the pic, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount in the rest of world.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script. Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner is also producing.

Plot details behind this latest take on the IP are being kept under wraps. Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

While its unknown who Lillis will be playing, sources do tell Deadline Grant would play the film’s antagonist

Grant is coming off one of the biggest years in his career following his critically acclaimed work in the HBO limited series The Undoing, which recently earned him Golden Globe and SAG nominations. Prior to that on the TV side, he also received rave reviews and an Emmy nomination for Amazon’s A Very English Scandal. On the film side, he has stayed busy with director Guy Ritchie appearing in The Gentleman and the upcoming crime pic Five Eyes, that is currently filming.

Lillis first broke on to the scene as Beverly Marsh in the box-office hit It. She was most recently seen in the Amazon pic Uncle Frank as well as her Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This.

Grant is repped by CAA and Lillis is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Ryan LaVine.