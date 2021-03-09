BuzzFeed Announces Cuts To HuffPost Staff After Acquisition

BuzzFeed said Tuesday that it will cut the size of the staff of HuffPost after it acquired the news site.

The cuts will affect 47 employees in the U.S., while HuffPost Canada is closing and HuffPost Australia will be moving away from local coverage, according to a BuzzFeed spokesperson. They also will look at proposals to slim down operations in Australia and the UK.

Hillary Frey, executive editor of HuffPost, and Louise Roug, executive editor for international, will depart the company after the transition. They also are in the final interview stage in their search for a new editor in chief, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

BuzzFeed announced in November that it was acquiring HuffPost in what was described as a strategic partnership with Verizon Media, the previous owner. Under the deal, Verizon Media became a minority shareholder and they agreed to syndicate each other’s content across platforms, while BuzzFeed and HuffPost would remain distinct news operations.

