How To Watch Oprah’s Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Interview Tonight

It’s the Super Sunday of Royal Family interviews, as the world will tune-in tonight to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, spill the tea with Oprah Winfrey.

The major interview has a lot at stake beyond gossip. Palace observers worry that it will stir anti-Monarchist sentiments at a time when the Royal Family is already under fire from television shows like The Crown, which present them in an unflattering light.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air in the United States tonight (Sunday, March 7) from 8 PM to 10 PM ET/PT on the CBS television network. It is also available on CBS.com if you sign in with your local cable provider, and Paramount+ for streaming. The latter new subscription service, formerly known as CBS All Access, has a month’s free trial now available.

Even though Queen Elizabeth is said to be “cheesed” about the sit-down, she isn’t expected to sit around with a bowl of pretzels to watch. The interview will be aired in the wee hours of Monday in the UK, but will be available at the more civilized 9 PM UK time on Monday via ITV.

The global distribution arm of ViacomCBS Global has also lined up other international broadcasters from Australia to Switzerland.

CBS is also available on live streaming services like fuboTV (which also has a free trial right now that you can use.