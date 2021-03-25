How to Watch Joe Biden’s First Presidential Press Conference On Thursday

Joe Biden is facing the media in his first press conference as President of the United States on Thursday, with the remarks set to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT — meaning the broadcast networks will be breaking in to their regularly scheduled lineups to cover it. Below is a guide on how to watch the event.

Donald Trump was 27 days into his presidency when he held his first press conference. Barack Obama did so at just 20 days. George W. Bush waited 33 days before taking questions in a formally. For Biden, it’s been more than two months, prompting ongoing questions about the delay.

The president has plenty to discuss. He surely will seek to play up the fulfillment of his pledge to administer 100 million doses of vaccine in his first 100 days, which he accomplished 42 days early. Then there is the massive $1.9 trillion relief package he signed this month and a reportedly even more massive $3 trillion economic package in the works. There is also, however, a fresh wave of border crossings overcrowding U.S. facilities. There are the recent spates of racial and gun violence across the nation.

You can watch the address on Deadline here via PBS:

CBS

CBS News will air a Special Report on the network at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET, for coverage of the press conference. CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will anchor. He will be joined by senior political and White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. Nancy Cordes will be inside the White House’s East Room. Live coverage can be found on CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news service; at CBSNews.com or on the CBS News app. Live updates will also be available on CBSNews.com.

NBC

NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt will anchor a Special Report on the press conference. Holt will be joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell. The network will have Kristen Welker in the briefing room. The event will also stream live on NBC News Now, and available live and on demand on Peacock, as well as on NBCNews.com

ABC

ABC News will go live at approximately 1:15 p.m ET Thursday. World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage joined by ABC News’ political team. ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 streaming news channel, will air the press conference and analysis.

MSNBC

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, Brian Williams will anchor MSNBC’s special coverage of Biden’s press conference. Following the event, Williams will be joined by experts, reporters and correspondents, including NBC News and MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff live from the border, to provide context on Biden’s remarks.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL

The event will receive special live coverage on Fox News Channel. Anchored by America Reports’ John Roberts and Sandra Smith, additional contributions will be provided by Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Dana Perino, Shannon Bream and Lawrence Jones. Biden’s remarks will be streamed on Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will have a live stream and live coverage of the speech online here.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will have live coverage beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET. It will also be online at C-SPAN.org.