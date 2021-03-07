How To Watch The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday in a hybrid virtual and in-person program, with Taye Diggs returning to host for the third consecutive year.

Opting for a mix of on-site and virtual appearances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Critics Choice awards will see presenters announce winners live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, and nominees joining virtually from different parts of the world. The three-hour awards ceremony will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The ceremony can also be streamed on Hulu, fuboTV and SlingTv.

Tonight’s ceremony will reveal the winners in 20 film categories and 19 television categories. Leading up to the show Netflix’s Mank and A24’s Minari received the most nominations, with 12 and 10 noms, respectively. On the TV side, Ozark and The Crown lead the nominations with six each. Zendaya will receive the evening’s SeeHer Award.

Presenters are Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik,

Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chris Hemsworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance, John David Washington, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

PRE-SHOW

Critics Choice Awards House Crew will conduct pre-show interviews with nominees, which will be edited and uploaded to the official Publicity Page throughout the afternoon on show day.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.