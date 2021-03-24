Skip to main content
Houston Tumlin Dies: ‘Talladega Nights’ Child Actor Was 28

Houston Tumlin, 2006 and 2020 Everett Collection/Instagram

Houston Tumlin, who at 13 played the elder son of Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in 2006’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, died last night at his home in Pelham, Alabama. He was 28.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed to Deadline that Tumlin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tumlin, in his sole acting credit, played Walker Bobby, son of racecar driver Ricky and older brother of Texas Ranger Bobby (Grayson Russell, Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

In a memorable Talladega Nights dinner scene, Tumlin’s Walker and Russell’s Texas Ranger recount their day in school for dad Ricky and the rest of the family. “I threw a bunch of Grandpa Chip’s war medals off the bridge,” Walker says, to which dad responds, “Sounds like a good day.” When Grandpa objects, Walker yells, “Shut up, Chip! Or I’ll go apeshit on your ass!”

In his early 20s, Tumlin served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Information on survivors was not immediately available.

 

