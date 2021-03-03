Hong Sangsoo’s Berlin Competition Pic ‘Introduction’ Lands At Cinema Guild

Cinema Guild has taken U.S. rights to Introduction, Hong Sangsoo’s latest feature that was selected in this year’s competition program at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie, Hong Sangsoo’s 25th as a director, follows Youngho (Shin Seokho): he goes to see his father who is tending to a famous patient; he surprises his girlfriend, Juwon (Park Miso), in Berlin where she is studying fashion design; he goes to a seaside hotel to meet his mother and brings his friend Jeongsoo (Ha Seongguk) with him. In each instance, he anticipates an important conversation. But sometimes a shared look, or a shared smoke, can mean as much as anything we could say to those close to us.

The film will screen at further festivals this year before receiving a theatrical release. The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Youngjoo Suh, CEO of Finecut.

“From the very beginning director Hong has been a maker of highly personal films, but with Introduction he seems to be drawing us even closer,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “We’re so excited to share this film with audiences and to continue our special relationship with Hong Sangsoo.”