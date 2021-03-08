‘Home & Family’ Resuming Production, Sets Return In Reimagined Format On Hallmark Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel’s Emmy-nominated daytime lifestyle series Home & Family is set to return following a Covid-19-related production hiatus, in a reimagined format.

The popular show is resuming production on Monday, March 29, with new episodes slated to air beginning Monday, April 5. Home & Family, which previously aired Monday through Friday from 10 am to noon ET, will now air three days a week, Monday through Wednesday, from 10 am to 11 am ET. “This change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews,” a spokesperson for the Crown Media Family Network’s channel said in a statement to Deadline.

Home & Family, like virtually every other TV show, has been impacted by production shutdowns due to Covid-19. It initially halted production in March 2020 when the coronavirus began to spread at an alarming rate, and resumed in September 2020 on the current ninth season. It halted production again on December 21, 2020 when Covid-19 cases began to spike again, and new episodes stopped airing the week of January 4, 2021. Encore episodes of the show and Hallmark Channel Original Movies have been airing during the show’s time period.

Hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, Home & Family focuses on home improvements, crafts, parenting tips, lifestyle and health and fitness. It is filmed in the Universal City area of Los Angeles.

The show has received six Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding lifestyle program, most recently in 2020.