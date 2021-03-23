‘Home & Family’ To End With Season 9 On Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel’s Emmy-nominated daytime lifestyle series Home & Family is coming to an end after the current ninth season, Deadline has confirmed.

“The 9th and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last,” a spokesperson for Hallmark Channel told Deadline in a statement. “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew – led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison – for their creativity, hard work, and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new 1-hour, 3-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

As we reported earlier this month, the show is set to resume production on Monday, March 29, following a Covid-19-related production hiatus, with what now will be its final episodes.



Home & Family, like virtually every other TV show, has been impacted by production shutdowns due to Covid-19. It initially halted production in March 2020 when the coronavirus began to spread at an alarming rate, and resumed in September 2020 on the current ninth season. It halted production again on December 21, 2020 when Covid-19 cases began to spike again, and new episodes stopped airing the week of January 4, 2021. Encore episodes of the show and Hallmark Channel Original Movies have been airing during the show’s time period.

Hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, Home & Family focuses on home improvements, crafts, parenting tips, lifestyle and health and fitness. It is filmed in the Universal City area of Los Angeles.

The show has received six Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding lifestyle program, most recently in 2020.

