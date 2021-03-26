‘Home Before Dark’: Apple TV+ Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, First-Look Images

Home Before Dark will return to Apple+ for its sophomore season in the summer.

The mystery drama created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik will return to the streaming platform Friday, June 11. Home Before Dark, which stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, will debut with the first episode, followed by one new installment weekly, every Friday.

Season two follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, jeopardizing the health of her family and Erie Harbor.

Inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark also features Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

The series is executive produced by Showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. Home Before Dark is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

See first look-images below.