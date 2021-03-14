Hollywood And Vine Protest And Police Clash Marks Breonna Taylor Death Anniversary

A crowd estimated at 200 people gathered at the world-famous intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street Saturday night to mark the anniversary of Louisville, Ky. resident Breonna Taylor’s death in a police drug raid.
One demonstrator jumped on a police car, police forming a skirmish line and deployed tear gas, and reports of vandalism were the fruits of the demonstration, which called for justice in the Taylor death. Her family received a $12 million settlement from Louisville, but none of the police officers face criminal charges in the incident, which triggered nationwide protests.
The Hollywood protests came a day after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was in their apartment when police raided it and exchanged gunfire, filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, alleging his constitutional rights were violated.
The protesters in Hollywood were ordered to dispersed after launching rocks and bottles at police. The busy intersection area was cleared by 1 AM. The area is home to the Pantages Theater, Capitol Records, and several busy restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Multiple people were arrested, authorities said, but an exact number was not available. A few officers suffered minor injuries.
Gatherings marking the Taylor anniversary were held in Hollywood at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.,
Taylor’s family was part of hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday. A federal investigation is ongoing in the Taylor incident.
Good evening everyone! I’ll follow up with lots of footage, but thought I’d lead with this. I’m OTG at a protest in Hollywood, one protestor ended up on a LAPD cruiser while it sped away. I have no updates on that protestor’s safety. pic.twitter.com/uKqyK8B46k
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) March 14, 2021
