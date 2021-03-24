Verve Implores HFPA Changes That Sparked Golden Globes Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to take lumps from all corners of Hollywood over its dysfunctional business practices and lack of members diversity. Verve becomes the first Hollywood agency to join the chorus demanding reforms. This comes after public statements by a collective of publicists, Time’s Up and NBC, latter of which pays the HFPA a whopping $60 million for broadcast rights to the Golden Globes. At issue was the revelation that the HFPA has zero Black members and how it supplements the incomes of the shadowy group of 87 voters, many of whom are not influential journalists covering Hollywood and likely don’t earn a livable wage. HFPA leadership has pledged to make changes, but many are skeptical since that leadership did not diversify its membership even as it watched the Academy make changes to its voting body to respond to pressure.

“For true change, reform should not be corrective, but organic,” the Verve Partners said in a statement. “Holding the HFPA accountable is imperative for our clients work to be represented in a fair and equal process. We will continue to use our platform to make sure voices are heard and we invite our agency peers to use their voices on behalf of their clients and the community at large.”