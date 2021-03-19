Fox11 Camera Crew & Others Injured As SUV Crashes Into Hollywood Boulevard Storefront

Refresh for updates… A reporter and camera operator for local Fox station KTTV were among five people injured today when a SUV crashed into bystanders and a minimarket storefront on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue.

Fox11 said its crew was working on a story from outside the El Capitan about area movie theaters reopening at about 3:15 p.m. when the crash occurred. The station said both of its staffers were hospitalized but did not give their names or condition. The Los Angeles Fire Department said five victims were transported to a trauma center, with at least four of them in serious to critical condition. KTTV assignment and planning editor Lynette Guzman tweeted this from the scene:

BREAKING: Vehicle crashed into a building in Hollywood, striking pedestrians – two of which were OUR crew members working a story. Not sure what caused the crash, but praying everyone is ok! Near Hollywood x Highland @FOXLA @LAFD #skyfox pic.twitter.com/D6PyRBCVA6 — Lisette Guzman (@lisetteg) March 19, 2021

One person was trapped under the vehicle, according to media reports. Another injured person declined to be transported.

The white SUV crashed into the Highland Market storefront at 6820 Hollywood Blvd., just steps from the Disney-owned El Capitan and across the street from the Dolby Theatre and the Hollywood & Highland complex. The cause is under investigation, but Los Angeles Police from the Hollywood Division said they conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. No word on whether he or she was detained.

Hollywood Boulevard was closed in both directions, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Major traffic collision in the area of Hollywood & Highland. Preliminary reports of five pedestrians struck by a vehicle, with three of the victims listed in critical condition. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VmBfIMkVSB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 19, 2021

City News Service contributed to this report.