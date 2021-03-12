Holly Robinson Peete Claims Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sharon Osbourne Said She Was “Too Ghetto” For CBS Show

Skip to main content
Holly Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne
Holly Robinson Peete/Twitter

Holly Robinson Peete, who was one of the original hosts of CBS’ The Talk, slammed Sharon Osbourne on Twitter saying that the her former co-host “complained that I was too ‘ghetto'” for the show” and that she was responsible for her departure in 2011.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone,” Peete tweeted. “I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/ her co host who remained respectful because…she HAD TO.”

Peete’s comments come after Osbourne broke down in tears during Wednesday’s episode of The Talk after being called out by co-host Sheryl Underwood for giving “safe haven” to friend Piers Morgan’s allegedly racially-charged comments about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Among his most incendiary remarks, Morgan said he did not believe Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said, before asking Underwood to be precise about how Morgan has been racist.

After the heated conversation from Wednesday’s episode, Osbourne shared a statement on Twitter apologizing her for remarks, adding that she “felt blindsided [and] got defensive.” Morgan reacted to the moment between Underwood and Osbourne demanding that The Talk apologize after it “shamed & bullied” his friend.

See Peete’s tweet below.

