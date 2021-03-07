HFPA Unveils Plan For “Transformational Change” Following Golden Globes Diversity Controversy, Time’s Up Responds – Update

UPDATE 6:54 P.M.: Literally Minutes after the HFPA announced more details of their plans to be a more diverse and inclusive organization, Time’s Up responded with “the right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.”

In a statement released Saturday night, Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen blasted the HFPA in a case of too little too late:

“So NBCUniversal, Dick Clark Productions, and the HFPA just declared that they have a plan to fix problems they’ve ignored for decades. We’re not so sure. On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA’s feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny, and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments. The right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.”

According to sources, Time’s Up had a sit-down with executives form Golden Globes broadcaster NBC earlier this week over the controversy of the HFPA lacking Black members among its body.

The activist organization has been strongly suggesting to the Comcast-owned network that it use its influence over the HFPA in an attempt to open up the organization to a more diverse membership, Deadline has learned.

PREVIOUSLY 6:49 P.M.: Nearly one week after the controversial 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tonight offered more details about its plans to be more inclusive and finally include Black members among their ranks.

“Hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide us. Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” the HFPA wrote in a statement posted on all of its social media platforms.

In addition to hiring an “independent expert” and outlining outreach plans, the HFPA added that it, in typical Hollywood corporate fashion, will also hire a third-party law firm to “review the HFPA polices to ensure we are aligned with and exceed industry best practices in critical areas.” In working with the law firm, the HFPA seeks to implement “a robust process” where any members can report violations of ethical standards or code of conduct with the “confidence that it will be fully and fairly investigated.”

The HFPA’s latest announcement comes nearly a week after its 78th annual Golden Globes, where the organization’s controversy and lack of diversity took center stage. Just days before the annual awards ceremony Time’s Up and a number of Hollywood figures ranging from Ellen Pompeo to Ava DuVernay criticized the HFPA after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that the industry entity had zero Black journalists among its 87 current members.

During last week’s ceremony, HFPA members took the stage to briefly address the controversy, solely noting that “Black representation is vital” and that they’re working to make diverse member ship “the norm.” After the show, Time’s Up doubled up on its HFPA criticism in an open letter dubbing the body’s proposed diversification goals “cosmetic.”

“We at Time’s Up stand ready to work for real change. The Globes are no longer golden. It’s time to act,” the letter read.

The Critics Choice Association and the Television Academy have since touted their diverse membership and nominees, and in-depth D&I efforts, respectively.

“These are the initial steps we will take over the next 60 days and we will carry out further action based on the recommendations that come from these initial reviews and assessments,” the statement continued. “We are committed to achieving these objectives in order to increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community.