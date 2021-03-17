‘He’s All That’ Remake Starring Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan & Rachael Leigh Cook Lands At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has picked up rights to Miramax’s She’s All That gender-swapped remake He’s All That. Sources tell Deadline that the deal is north of $20 million. The reimaging stars TikTok sensation-turned-actress Addison Rae who, sources say, is a key reason why this remake took off. The film also stars Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan and original star Rachael Leigh Cook, who is taking on a new role in this new iteration.

Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) directed the pic, which was penned by R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the 1999 classic. In addition, original She’s All That producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay produced the latest version with Bill Block for Miramax. Deadline hears that with Rae’s involvement, TikTok also came on board to back the project.

Netflix

Addison will star as Padgett Sawyer, inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zackary Siler role. The new spin will be told from a teenage girl’s point of view. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king.

Additional cast includes Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy and Matthew Lillard.

Netflix will release the film globally later this year.

He’s All That adds to the streamer’s growing slate of live-action family films, which includes the soon-to-be-released drama A Week Away, directed by Roman White.