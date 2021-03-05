‘Freaky Friday’ Scribe Heather Hach To Pen ‘Time of My Life’ Adaptation For Sony; Signs With A3

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Hach, the screenwriter behind 2003’s Freaky Friday and What to Expect When You’re Expecting, has signed with A3 for representation. Hach is attached to pen Sony’s adaptation of Allison Winn Scotch’s Broadway Books novel Time of My Life, Deadline can confirm.

Producer Meryl Poster optioned rights to the novel under her new deal at Columbia Pictures that focuses on female-driven projects. It follows a discontented stay-at-home mom who wakes up seven years prior and gets a second chance to relive the choices she made and tries to discover if changing her past can change her future.

Scotch will serve as an executive producer.

Hach earned a Tony nomination as the book writer for Legally Blonde the Musical. She also co-wrote the YA novel Freaky Monday, which was released by HarperCollins in 2009.

Hach continues to be repped by Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.