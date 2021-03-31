‘Head Of The Class’ From Bill Lawrence, Amy Pocha & Seth Cohen Lands Series Order At HBO Max

Isabella Gomez stars in 'Head of the Class'

EXCLUSIVE: Class is in session at HBO Max. The streamer has handed the reboot of Head of the Class a ten-episode order.

The series comes from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, fresh off the back of two Golden Globes nominations for Ted Lasso, and American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen.

This comes after the project was handed a pilot order and five additional scripts in May 2020.

Based on the 1980s ABC comedy created by Rich Eustis & Michael Elias, the half-hour multicamera series stars One Day at a Time’s Isabella Gomez as teacher Alicia Adams, who wants her group of overachieving high school students to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home), Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (Watchmen), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall (Happy!) also star with Christa Miller (Cougar Town) guest starring.

The series is produced by Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lawrence will serve as executive producer alongside Pocha & Cohen and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is co-executive producer. Pocha & Cohen wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Phill Lewis (One Day at a Time).

Production is set to begin later this summer in L.A.