HBO Max Pa’lante! Launches To Spotlight Latinx Stories And Voices

HBO Max has set a new audience initiative titled HBO Max Pa’lante! which looks to break down barriers for new voices and driving awareness to culturally relevant programming across HBO Max for Latinx audiences.

Pa’lante!, which translates to “forward”, was founded on the vision of empowerment, resilience, and hope. It hopes to celebrate the ambicultural movement of embracing being both fully Latino and fully American without having to sacrifice any part of one’s identity.

“For more than a decade we’ve been developing creative, audience-first campaigns that strategically engage Latinx, Black, Asian-American and LGBTQ+ audiences,” said Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, WarnerMedia. “With the launch of HBO Max Pa’lante! we are creating a home for Latinx viewers and a community committed to nurturing Latino voices and sparking provocative conversations.”

As Pa’lante! kicks into gear, HBO Latino social media handles will be rebranded to @palantehbomax. HBO Max will take approach its social launch with the following:

Introduce Pa’lante!, via the Pa’lante! sizzle reel that will help highlight key HBO Max programming for Latin Plus, HBO Max Pa’lante! will unveil its Tapiz Manifesto on social, inspired by the warmth and vibrancy of U.S. Latinx vecindarios (neighborhoods). The animated tapiz (tapestry) — voiced by Cristela Alonzo and created by Latinx illustrators Katty Huertas, Daniel Moreno, COVL and Carolina Lopez Corominas — will also put into words the identity and voice of Pa’lante!

Carolina Lopez Corominas Amplifying Pa’lante! with the editorial series Pa’lante Pa’Mi, which highlights different Latinx talent from HBO and HBO Max, as they explain what pa’lante means to the Talent includes actor, writer, comedian Aida Rodriguez, writer and producer Cristela Alonzo, director Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”), singer Joy from pop duo Jesse y Joy and lead singer Yotuel Romero from the Latin Grammy-winning group Orishas. These spots will roll-out throughout the year. We’ll also elevate Pa’lante! with various community partnerships.

Moving Pa’lante! with an always-on evergreen editorial calendar on social. Amplifying, recognizing and championing Latinx stories with various themes throughout the year that will enhance brand perception and increase audience engagement.

Pa’lante is part of HBO Max’s Our Stories to Tell banner, which puts audience first, celebrates diversity and the elevation of ideas. The newly launched initiative will help amplify multicultural stories and talent by highlighting underserved talent. Part of this promise includes a commitment to support Latinx creatives through a partnership with OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s initiative to curate, develop and invest in bold, fresh and compelling storytelling.

Pa’lante! will expand HBO Latino and, separately, the premium cable channel will continue to be available as part of an HBO TV subscription. With the @palantehbomax rebrand, the channel’s catalog of content will be accessible to a wider audience.

On March 25, Pa’lante! will host a series of virtual events to celebrate its launch, including an exclusive keynote, panels on the future of Latinx storytelling and musical performances. More details on the events will be released at a later date. Watch a preview of what is to come from Pa’lante! above.