HBO Max Sets Docu ‘LFG’ Following U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s Fight For Equality; First Teaser Released

HBO Max is celebrating International Women’s Day by announcing the upcoming documentary LFG (aka Let’s F*cking Go). The docu from Oscar winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine gives a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis among others.

Three months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which sets the stage for LFG. The film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay. LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change with the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX.

“This fight is so much bigger than ourselves and the Women’s National Team”, said Rapinoe. “We’re doing it for the next generation of female soccer players and for women throughout the world in all industries and walks of life who are also fighting for equality.”

“As a female director, it’s my honor to capture this defining moment in these women’s lives. It’s their story, in their own words, and Sean and I are so excited to give these women the platform they are sorely due,” said director Andrea Nix Fine of Change Content.

“These women’s trailblazing ascent is history in the making and exactly the type of groundbreaking stories we love bringing to audiences,” added director Sean Fine.

“As fathers who watched the World Cup and the US Women’s team year after year with our young daughters, we feel incredibly proud to bring the story of these players’ groundbreaking rise to power to an even larger audience,” said Propagate’s Howard Owens and Ben Silverman.

LFG is the third original film through the production partnership between HBO Max and CNN Films. On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries,” a documentary feature about the 2020 US Presidential election and the women journalists who covered the primary campaigns for CNN, and Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, about the ubiquitous nature of personality testing that impacts all aspects of our work lives and private relationships, were produced by CNN Films for HBO Max and are both currently available on the platform.

LFG is produced by the Fines and A bby Greensfelder with Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman serving as executive producers for Propagate Content in collaboration with CNN Films and HBO Max.

Watch the new teaser trailer above.