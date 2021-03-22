‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Deaf Marvel Superhero In Works At Disney+

Deadline has confirmed that Hawkeye spinoff series centering around that series character Echo is in early development with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen set to write and executive produce. Echo aka Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American superhero who has the talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. She has also been in the circles of Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers.

Hawkeye is set to debut later this year with Jeremy Renner reprising his Avengers archer. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Hawkeye’s protege Kate Bishop. Vera Farmiga is her mom Eleanor, Florence Pugh reprises her Black Widow role of assassin Yelena Belova, Fra Fee plays villain clown Kazi, Tony Dalton is Hawkeye’s mentor Jack Duqesne and Zahn McClarnon is William Lopez, Echo’s dad.

Hawkeye takes place, like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, post Avengers: Endgame. Jonathan Igla writes and serves as EP. Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie are directing.