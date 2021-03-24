‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ TV Movie Greenlit At Lifetime

Lifetime is going for the royal hat-trick with a third Harry & Meghan television movie.

The cable network has greenlit Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, almost a year after first revealing that the second sequel in its royal franchise was in development.

It follows 2018’s Harry & Meghan and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal and comes as the pair are front page news again following their controversial Oprah interview on CBS.

Lifetime said that Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace would reveald what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

It will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also look at the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

Casting is currently underway with production set to begin this spring for a debut later this year. Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.